Officials: Woman found dead in home was a grandmother of 2

Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a woman was found dead on the city's east side.

The woman, identified late Thursday night as 56-year-old Patricia L. James, was found dead inside her home and police need help finding out who would do this to a grandmother.

John Martinez has known the family since he was a teenager. He said the woman found dead in her home on East 13th Street between Bennington and Ewing Avenue was his best friend's mother.

"This shocks the heck out of me. She never bothered nobody," Martinez said.

But Kansas City police believe someone had a problem with her and acted on it Thursday morning. Police were called to the house at around 7:40 a.m. on an assault. But, by the time they arrived, James was dead.

Police are asking for the public's help with the case.

"If you see the layout of the neighborhood, you can tell these houses are close together. We are hoping someone may have heard something," Sgt. Stacey Graves with the KCMO Police Department said.

Neighbors said they heard nothing. They awoke to flashing lights and sirens and the tragic news their neighbor had been killed.

"She was a very nice lady. She always spoke to me. To wake up to something like this is crazy," neighbor Amanda Chico said.

"My neighbor was very kind, the only thing she ever did was walk her dog," another neighbor said.

Police would not say if there was a break-in or if the killer was let in the house, but neighbors talked about the James' dog, which they said was very protective of the woman.

"All her dogs. There's no way anyone would have gotten into that house," Martinez said.

Police said James has two grandchildren.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.