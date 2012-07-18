Sprint Campus evacuated after suspicious packages found

Sprint Campus evacuated after 2 suspicious packages found - KCTV5 News

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Officials evacuated a section of the Sprint Campus on Wednesday after two suspicious packages came into their mail room.

Overland Park police said the evacuation was all part of the necessary precautions they take when dealing with a suspicious package.

The scene was cleared about 1:54 p.m.

There is no word at this time what resulted from the suspicious packages.

