Kansas City couple questions drug raid

A Kansas City couple says the DEA busted down their front door, and they did absolutely nothing wrong.

The address the DEA searched was in fact the one they got a warrant for, but the concern is about what sent the federal agents there - a photo and the GPS info attached to it.

Shanila Jimerson was already suffering from wrist and knee pain when agents told her to hit the floor, and a panic attack set in.

"All I seen was an AK and they say open the door," Jimerson said. "I started telling him, 'I'm getting sick, because I don't know what's going on. Please tell me what's going on.' And he was like, 'I don't know, shut up!'," she said.

It was 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Her husband says he answered the knock just as the battering ram hit.

"And he is like, 'Freeze. Freeze, don't move. Don't move.'," Marco Christian said.

A search warrant came back as "nothing seized."

Earlier that day, an undercover deal for $18,000 worth of methamphetamine went bad when the suspect got wise, led police on a chase, and wrecked.

Agents seized an iPhone from the suspect's car and found some photos of what appeared to be drug money. On those photos were geotags, latitude and longitude identifiers.

However, when KCTV5 keyed in that info, Christians' address appeared for one photo and a neighbor's home for the other, neither of which returned any local police activity in recent months.

Now, the Christians say they have mental and physical damage to deal with, and they want law enforcement to reconsider how useful the technology is.

"I just think they should make sure their evidence is more substantial than this, a photo with a longitude and latitude. Everybody knows a GPS is not totally 100-percent accurate," Christian said.

Authorities could not say how accurate the geotags on phones really are. The DEA referred KCTV5's Betsy Webster to the U.S. Attorney's Office where no one would comment due to the drug case being still under investigation.

