Crews battle fire at fast food restaurant

Crews are battling a fire at a fast food restaurant in Raytown on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported after 3 p.m. at the Burger King near Raytown Road and Blue Parkway/Route 350.

Employees at a nearby gas station said they saw about four fire trucks on the scene, but didn't see flames coming from the Burger King. Chopper5 flew over the scene and showed about seven trucks on and damage to one side of the building.

No one was injured in the fire, authorities said. Customers and employees were inside when the fire started.

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, but is going to be OK.



The cause is under investigation. Raytown fire officials are working to determine a damage estimate. The restaurant is now closed.



