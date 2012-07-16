Oak Pak Mall customer pistol-whipped in attempted robbery outside Nordstrom

A customer at Oak Park Mall was treated at an area hospital Monday after he was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery at the Nordstrom parking garage.



Overland Park police said officers responded to the parking garage at 11143 W. 95th St. The victim said he was robbed about 11:35 a.m. Monday.

The man said he had left the mall to return to his car when a black woman displayed a handgun and demanded his wallet.

"The victim refused and a struggle ensued," according to a news release from Overland Park police. "The female then struck the victim over the head with the gun. A black male suspect intervened in the struggle, grabbed the gun from the female and pointed it at the victim."

The man and woman fled in a gray Chevy Equinox SUV. The woman was described as being in her late 20s. She was between 5' and 5'3" tall. She was of medium build and was wearing blue jeans. The man was described as 6' tall with a slim build. He was wearing blue jeans and a green T-shirt.

The victim was treated for a laceration to his head. The 64-year-old man, who lives in Shawnee, is going to be OK.



Nordstrom is especially busy as the store's annual anniversary sale kicks off.

Police say refusing demands from would-be robbers is dangerous.

"In most situations, we advise people to give them what they want," Officer Gary Mason said. "It's not worth it, especially if someone displays a weapon or handgun."



Police have not released surveillance pictures from the crime.

If you have any information on the crooks, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV's Emily Rittman contributed to this report.



