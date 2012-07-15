Authorities find what they believe are bodies of missing sisters

The search for two missing sisters is over. The bodies of Britny Haarup and Ashley Key were found in a rural field, family and friends say.

Authorities found the bodies of two women shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday along Tri County Line Road near Trimble, MO, in Clinton County.

Investigators are not confirming but believe that they are the bodies of two missing sisters, Haarup, 19, and Key, 22. Platte County Sheriff's Capt. Erik Holland said the bodies were those of white women.



"The answers that we are going to get are not going to be the ones that we want. We are always going to want to know more, and we are always going to want to know why," a friend, Alexis Sweeny, said. "Even if there is a reason why, it is not ever going to be a good enough reason for what happened and what was done to these girls."

The two sisters were reported missing Friday after Haarup's fiancé, Matt Meyers, came home to find his two baby daughters alone in the same crib and their mother nowhere to be found. The missing sisters' family said they saw blood on a couch and guns missing from the house.



Detectives say information they received from a person of interest in the case of the missing women led them to search along Tri County Line Road. Platte County deputies also secured two search warrants earlier Sunday, but they are not saying where or what they found.

Authorities said the person of interest was taken into custody Sunday night.

The bodies were taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's office for autopsies to find the cause of death.

