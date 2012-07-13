Two construction workers recovering after lightning strike

Two construction workers are recovering after being injured by lightning in Kansas City's northland Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. on a concrete bridge that is under construction on Northeast 96th Street over U.S. Highway 169.



The workers were on the bridge at the time of the lightning strike. Ambulances transported them to the hospital.

Lightning didn't actually hit the two workers. Instead, it struck the ground nearby and they were injured by that.

Both workers are going to be OK. One of the workers was back at work Friday afternoon at a different site.

The second worker remains hospitalized. Relatives said the woman was being kept for observation, but should be released on Saturday.

MODOT representatives said workers always take precautions, but they are outside and exposed to the elements.

"We are working outside in real world, real traffic conditions," MODOT spokesman Brian Kidwell said. "We are always concerned about safety. This is a hazardous environment. . . . We have all of the MODOT maintenance workers out working next to live traffic and on steep slopes. We have a lot of equipment. It's just inherently dangerous. Lightning is something that is really hard to predict."

You can take some precautions.



The National Weather Service has some lightning safety tips. Click here to read them.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.