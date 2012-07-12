Homicide investigation under way after woman found dead in car

Neighbors are very shaken up after a woman was found dead inside a car on the side of a Kansas City street.

A woman found dead in a car was something neighbors thought they would never see. Now police are trying to find out what led to the death of 32-year-old Heather L. Brown.



Police were called about 7:45 a.m. Thursday to East 39th Street and Kensington Avenue after a passer-by saw a woman, later identified as Brown, slumped over inside a maroon car. She was pronounced dead on scene when paramedics arrived.

Police say Brown suffered a cut to her neck.

A few neighbors said there was hardly any trouble on the street. They said they have seen the car before, but usually driven by a man. This time, a woman's body was discovered inside and neighbors said they didn't know who she was.

"There was a child who was walking by down the street and discovered her in the car," neighbor Constance Hill said.

Kansas City police closed Kensington Avenue near 39th Street as they looked for clues. While they aren't saying how the woman was killed, there was enough evidence inside and around the car to determine that it was a homicide.

"It appears that she has been there for a couple of hours, but that's just a guess. We won't know a whole lot until crime scene personnel can get in there and see what kind of evidence they can get from the car," Sgt. Stacey Graves, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department said.

To help gather evidence inside the vehicle, crime scene investigators had it towed with the body inside just after 11 a.m. Neighbors said they heard nothing around the time the shooting was suspected of taking place, which isn't unusual in an area where they said there is very little trouble.

"Nobody seems to know her - nobody knows who she is," Hill said earlier in the day.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

