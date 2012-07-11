Questions remain after Lexington toddler, 3, found safe

A scare involving a missing 3-year-old has come to an end, but questions about how he ended up in a stranger's home remain.

Dagan Poole was located about 3 p.m. Wednesday inside a duplex a block away. This was across the street from the high school where a command post was set up.

"That child was not in my house alone," said Yvette O'Dell, who lives in the duplex where searchers found the boy.

O'Dell said she was at work when she got a call from her daughter about the discovery. She said she came home to find candy scattered across the table, previously unopened liquor bottles tampered with, and a board game pulled to the floor from an upper shelf of a closet.

"A 3-year-old could not have done that," she said.

O'Dell shared her perspective with the mother of 3-year-old, but Zena Poole was not alarmed. She said Poole told paramedics someone had been in there with him but that he answered all of their questions with a yes, so she wasn't certain he knew what they were asking.

"They said he'll be fine," Poole said of the workers at the hospital who examined Dagan, who was giggling and happy when his mother carried him into the house on returning from the hospital.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office alerted the news media about Dagan's disappearance at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, saying he was last seen at 11:30 a.m.

Zena Poole said she worked late the night before and was sleeping in when her son told her to get up.

"So I woke up, went to the bathroom, I went to sit back down on my bed," Poole said, "and then I heard the door open."

She went out to look for him, she said, but he wasn't there. A neighbor told her he'd been calling for his dog. Poole said she kept looking then came home to find a voicemail from someone who spotted him at the high school around the corner.

"I thought somebody took my kid," Poole said. "If he was by the high school and he disappeared from the high school, someone had to have taken my kid."

People gathered to search. Not long after 3 p.m. the Sheriff's Office reported Dagan was found safe.

Franklin Stafford, the cousin of the boy's father, said he joined the searchers at the command post at the high school when suddenly a friend of his spotted Dagan in the window of a duplex across the street from the school.

I was knocking on the door and the police were like, "Franklin what are you doing?'" Stafford explained. "I was like, 'He's in there.' They were like, 'Are you lying?' I was like, 'No.'"

Dagan's mother said police told her they had no reason to believe anyone was inside with her child. In the end, she said, all that mattered was that her boy was back home on her five-year wedding anniversary, which she would now spend with the whole family instead of just with Dagan's father.

She offered thanks to all the people who helped find him.

Lexington Police would not comment and the deputy who answered our call at the Sheriff's Office said he would give no comment except to say that the boy was found safe. KCTV5 left a message on the sheriff's voice mail but has not yet received a response.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.