Wanted: John Gelso

John Gelso is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense occurred in 2005 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of South 12th Street and Osage Avenue in KCK, but his current location is unknown.

Gelso is a registered sex offender in Kansas and should be considered dangerous.

