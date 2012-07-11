No charges in baby's death left inside SUV

No charges will be filed against a Lee's Summit mom whose 13-month-old boy died after authorities said she accidentally left him alone in her SUV all day while she was at work.

The case is now closed after the Lee's Summit Police Department said Wednesday that they concluded their investigation into the death of Heath Hubbard. Authorities presented the case to the Jackson County Prosecutor's office for review.

Authorities said the mother unintentionally left her son in the vehicle during the day as she was at work on May 3. Police said the mother had thought she dropped him off at day care on the way to work, but did not discover him inside the car until about 4:30 p.m. when she was on her way home.

Temperatures in the Lee's Summit area that day reached 83 degrees.



The mother is an elementary school teacher at the Lee's Summit School District. Her husband also works for the district as an assistant principal.



Police said the investigation revealed no signs of foul play and it appeared that the death was a "tragic accident."



The infant's mother was driving near Southwest Wintercreek and Southwest Winterpark Drive, not that far from her Lee's Summit home. The initial report to authorities was that the child was having difficulty breathing.

The woman, who authorities have refused to identify, pulled her SUV over at the parking lot of a subdivision pool and called 911. She desperately performed life-saving measures on the baby. Paramedics arrived, but it was too late to save the baby.

The baby's obituary identified his parents as Rebekah and Jereme Hubbard. In Heath's obit, his family asked that donations be made to South Summit Christian Church 1121 SW Hook Rd. LS, MO 64082

A Leawood-based organization, Kids and Cars, works to tackle the problem of children left unattended in vehicles, click here.

To read previous coverage, click here.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.