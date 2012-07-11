Police investigate woman's death in Independence

Police are investigating a woman's death in Independence.

Authorities arrived at residence in 3300 block of South Cardinal Court on Tuesday night and found the woman dead.

Investigators on the scene Wednesday say they still have some questions that they would like answered concerning the death.

The woman's name has not been released because not all of the family has been notified.

No other information has been released at this time.

