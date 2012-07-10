I-70 westbound reopened after police chase

Police said the area of Interstate 70 westbound that temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon because of a police chase has reopened.

The police chase ended at I-70 westbound near 18th Street. Witnesses said they saw at least 10 police cars and a man being taken away in handcuffs.

The chase started in Blue Springs, MO. Police there said the pursuit was started after someone reported a car stolen from the Sherwin-Williams on Missouri Highway 7 and Southwest Walnut Street.



Police got the stolen vehicle stopped without incident on I-70 and took two suspects into custody about 1:30 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., the interstate was again fully open.



