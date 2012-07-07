Boat dock collapses in Benton County, all found safe

The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed a boat dock collapsed in Benton County Saturday and several people were missing for about four hours.

Sgt. Collin Stosberg said the highway patrol is responded to the incident which took place at Sterett Creek Resort & Marina on Truman Lake.

KCTV5 meteorologist Tom Wachs said thunderstorms developed in the area about 4:20 p.m. and it's believed strong winds could have caused the collapse.

Just after 8:00pm, highway patrol said the four people that were missing were found safe.

An eyewitness saw a boat carrying the four people into the marina right before the storm hit.



