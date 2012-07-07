Boat dock collapses in Benton County, several people missing - KCTV5 News

Boat dock collapses in Benton County, all found safe

Posted: Updated:
WARSAW, MO (KCTV) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed a boat dock collapsed in Benton County Saturday and several people were missing for about four hours.

Sgt. Collin Stosberg said the highway patrol is responded to the incident which took place at Sterett Creek Resort & Marina on Truman Lake.

KCTV5 meteorologist Tom Wachs said thunderstorms developed in the area about 4:20 p.m. and it's believed strong winds could have caused the collapse.

Just after 8:00pm, highway patrol said the four people that were missing were found safe.

An eyewitness saw a boat carrying the four people into the marina right before the storm hit.  

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.