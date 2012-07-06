Crews battle intense flames at Comfort Inn in Blue Springs

Crews poured water on intense flames at the Comfort Inn along Highway 7 in Blue Springs for more than four hours Friday.

Saturday fire inspectors concluded the blaze started when a cigarette was discarded in a mulch bed outside. The mulch burned and the fire then got into the wall of a roof drain and burned into the attic.



A viewer sent KCTV5 video that captured smoke billowing into the sky. The hotel is at 1501 NW Northridge Dr., which is just north of Interstate 70.

No one was injured in the fire.



This is the second large building fire in Blue Springs this week. A three-alarm fire destroyed two dozen homes at the Autumn Place Apartments on Fourth of July night.

At least one person displaced by Wednesday's fire was staying at the Comfort Inn, hotel management said. Residents impacted by Friday's fire have been moved to the Comfort Inn in Grain Valley.

The damage was extensive at the three-story Comfort Inn as part of the roof caved in.

The fire alarms began blaring at 3:30 p.m. Nineteen rooms were booked at the time and managers and other employees at the hotel ran room to room to evacuate everyone. Guests grabbed what they could and rushed from the burning structure.

"We told them to get out quickly. Anyone who was in, we told them to get out," hotel manager Camelleta Parks said.



Everyone got out safely before firefighters arrived and vehicles were moved in the parking lot to give fire trucks extra room.

If the heat from the fire itself wasn't enough to deal with, crews also battled triple-digit heat. Because of the intense heat, firefighters rotated in and out every 10 minutes. Crews also came in from Independence to help.

The flames reached so high that crews had to douse a nearby grass field with water to protect nearby buildings.



Employees at the nearby Price Chopper provided bottles of water, sandwiches and Gatorade to the firefighters and police officers at the scene.

Crews remained on the scene overnight as they watched for hotspots.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.