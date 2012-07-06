Deputies arrest 2 in massage parlor sting

During a search warrant, deputies arrested two women on Thursday in connection with a prostitution sting at two Gardner, KS, massage parlors.

The two women arrested were Qiu Lan and Shu Han.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said they were booked into the Johnson County Jail on pending charges of prostitution. Both worked at the massage parlors JJ Spa, located at 611 Main St., and Autherapy, located at 235 1/2 Main St.

Deputies had been working undercover for some time after receiving a tip that sexual services were being provided in addition to massage services at both locations.

The two massage parlors were temporarily shut down while deputies served the search warrant and have now been indefinitely shut down by the city code enforcement agency.

Lan's bond was set at $5,000 and Han's was set at $1,000.



The sheriff's office said their investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

