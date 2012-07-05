Sugar Creek man, 71, charged with robbing Kansas City bank

Federal prosecutors on Friday charged a 71-year-old Sugar Creek man with robbing a Kansas City bank.

Raymond F. Paris is now in federal custody after he was treated at an area hospital. This came after he was taken into custody following a standoff with police officers who had surrounded his home.

Paris is accused of robbing the Metcalf Bank located at 46th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Paris was armed with a BB gun, which he never actually displayed, according to court documents. When he threatened tellers with a gun, a frightened teller gave him nearly $8,500.

Witnesses provided police with the getaway vehicle's license plate. Officers tracked the vehicle to Paris' Sugar Creek residence where he was.

Officers surrounded the home in the 12000 block of Smart Street.

KCTV5 viewers reported seeing numerous officers, some carrying assault rifles, off Highway 24 as officers rushed to the scene of the standoff. A police megaphone boomed Paris' first name throughout the neighborhood as police tried to talk to the suspect when he was holed up.

Paris initially wouldn't come out, but asked for a cigarette to be placed on his deck. Federal prosecutors said officers were able to take Paris into custody when he stepped outside to retrieve the cigarette.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.