Missing Atchison teen found safe in Hiawatha

The Brown County sheriff said a missing 16-year-old girl, who authorities issued an Amber Alert for Thursday, has been found safe in Hiawatha, KS, along with the teen who reportedly abducted her.

The Amber Alert was officially canceled just after 8 p.m.



Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said it was thanks to a tip from a helpful citizen who had seen reports of the vehicle the teens were last spotted in, saw it and called officials, that the two were found.

A deputy pulled over the vehicle Thursday just before 8 p.m. and found both teens, neither of whom was armed.



Authorities issued the Amber Alert earlier in the day after Jenna Hord went missing about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in Leavenworth, KS, and was believed to have been forced into a car by her ex-boyfriend, 17-year-old Logan Burris.

The Leavenworth Police Department said Wednesday night they received a call of a disturbance at a convenience store, located on Spruce near 20th Street. Officers said Burris and another man got into a fight outside the convenience store and Burris was seen grabbing Hord by the arm and shoving her into the passenger side of her vehicle.

Burris' mother and grandmother dispute the eyewitness reports.

"They are both together, they both want to be together. Not because anyone forced anybody. I bet my retirement on that," Sharon Stein, Logan Burris' grandmother said in an exclusive interview with KCTV5.



Margie Besette, Hord's mother, spoke with KCTV5 and said she'd been told Burris threatened Hord at the convenience store, telling her he'd shoot her in the head if she didn't get into the car.

Police said they were especially concerned because Burris was spotted with a handgun earlier in the day and he was threatening people with the weapon. Police said they've had run ins with Burris before, but wouldn't elaborate because the teen is a minor.

Burris' mother and grandmother said the teen is a good kid who wound up in a bad situation.

"Logan did not kidnap her and he doesn't have a gun," Susan Burris, Logan's mother, said.



Besette said her daughter, who is from Atchison, had dated Burris on and off for about two years, but their relationship had recently become violent. Besette said on April 1, Burris had beat up her daughter so badly, she had to go to the hospital.

"I took her to the emergency room because her face was swollen and bruised," Jenna's older sister, Jordan, said. "She's told me stories of him pushing her around and smacking her and hitting her."

Jordan said her sister ended the relationship after the April incident.



While Burris' grandmother admits there are pending charges against her grandson for past fights with Hord, she said Hord actually attacked Burris, not the other way around.



Officers were told by several of Hord's friends, who said they had talked to or texted Hord, that she was OK. Besette said she'd been told by her daughter's friends that Burris most likely broke Hord's cellphone.

Police said one of the reasons they issued the Amber Alert is because they believed Burris might try to head out of state to Missouri or Illinois.

"Obviously time is important. Her family's very concerned, we are concerned. The sooner we find her and verify she's OK, everybody will be better," Maj. Dan Nicodemus said earlier in the day.

The two were riding in a 1996 two-door white Toyota Camry with the Kansas license plate 168-DHH.

Besette believed the two teens were still in the Leavenworth area and said all she wanted is her daughter to come home safely.

"Jenna, I just want you to come home," Besette said tearfully.

The two teens will remain at the Brown County Sheriff's Office until Leavenworth County Sheriff's deputies come to transport them.



