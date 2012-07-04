Wiring problems led to deaths of 2 children at Lake of the Ozarks

Authorities say improper wiring led to the deaths of two children at the Lake of the Ozarks on the Fourth of July.

Alexandra Anderson, 13, and her 8-year-old brother, Brayden, were swimming near a private dock in the Gravois Arm. They were shocked by an electric current just after noon on the Fourth of July.

Sgt. Paul Reinsch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says there was no ground fault interrupter to monitor the current and trip the electricity if there was a problem.

He says the electricity could have come from several sources, including a boat lift or a pump used to power a water slide.

After the children were shocked, adults pulled the children from the water and performed CPR until medical crews arrived. The children were rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Both died at Lake Regional Hospital. Autopsies were planned for Thursday morning.

The dock was near the 6.5-mile marker. Adults who pulled the children from the water reportedly also felt the current.

