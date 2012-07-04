Man dies after fall from Westin Crown Center 17th-floor balcony

Police are investigating after a fatal fall Wednesday morning at the Westin Crown Center in downtown Kansas City.

A 20-year-old man fell from an upper-floor balcony at the hotel, which is located at 1 Pershing Rd. This occurred about 6:15 a.m.

John Conner Schaible was found on the Main Street side of the hotel across from the Liberty Memorial. It appears the Kansas City man fell from the balcony of his 17th-floor room.

Police believe alcohol led to the man's death. No foul play is suspected.



Up to eight people were staying in the room. His friends reported the death after waking up and noticing he was missing. They searched for him for an hour before contacting hotel security. A security officer then spotted his body lying in the grass.



Terry Topolski heard the sirens and ran out his 10th-floor room. He looked over his balcony and saw Schiable's body.

"It's just horrible," he said. "I feel really sorry for the person it happened to. I just have to pray for the family."

He said he found the balcony railings low and he held on tight when he admired the views from his room's balcony.

"The railing didn't seem that high and I had to hold on with both hands," Topolski said. "It's pretty scary."

Schiable graduated in 2010 from Bishop Miege High School. He had lived in the Brookside area, but was currently living in Springfield where he was attending Missouri State University.

He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.