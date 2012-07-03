Boil advisories lifted, Lee's Summit residents must conserve water

Lee's Summit issued a mandatory water restriction alert late Wednesday afternoon.

Four cities had asked residents to reduce their water consumption after a Kansas City pump station failed Tuesday.

Blue Springs, Raytown, Lee's Summit and Kansas City had asked residents to voluntarily restrict their water use. Because people cooperated, Blue Springs, Raytown and Kansas City have lifted this, but it remains in place in Lee's Summit.

And now the restrictions have become mandatory. All outdoor watering is prohibited.

This came the same afternoon that Raytown and Kansas City lifted their boil advisories.

Blue Springs residents were safe to use water as normal as of Tuesday night.



The pump station failed Tuesday because of electrical issues. The pump was fixed late Tuesday night.

Lee's Summit continues to ask residents to conserve water. In a news release, Lee's Summit officials said the failure means Kansas City cannot provide up to 7 million gallons of water to Lee's Summit residents.

Residents are asked to stop using sprinklers and irrigation systems. Do not leave hoses or faucets running.

