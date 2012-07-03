Police: Stolen vehicle pursued by police, hits pedestrian

The driver of a stolen vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon while being pursued by police.

Police said the incident happened in the area of 55th and Oakley Avenue about 4:45 p.m.

According to officials, police were following the stolen vehicle when it struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Police haven't said if they have the suspect in custody.

