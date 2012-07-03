Police: Woman sexually assaulted by man impersonating police officer

A woman was sexually assaulted for nearly an hour after she was pulled over by a man posing as a police officer, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.

The 18-year-old woman contacted police at 10:39 p.m. Monday. She said she was stopped on U.S. 169 at 327th Street in Miami County. She told police that the man claimed he was a law enforcement officer.

She said she was stopped before 10 p.m.

"The suspect was reported to have been driving a white Crown Victoria car similar to those used by law enforcement agencies. The car was alleged to have lights on the front dash and had a siren," according to the news release.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early- to mid-20s with a mustache and goatee. He was no more than 5'9" tall. He wore a black polo-type shirt and black pants with a law enforcement badge sewn onto the chest. He had a gun and badge on his belt.

"It is believed that the suspect is not a law enforcement officer," according to the news release.

Anyone who may have seen the traffic stop or traveled the highway during the time period in question is asked to call the Osawatomie Police Department at 913-755-2101.

Officers say if you are stopped by a police officer and question the validity of the officer you can call 911. The dispatcher can verify the officer's actions.

If you do not have a cellphone, you are advised to proceed to the nearest police station or sheriff's office.



