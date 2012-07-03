Dispute over money leads to shootout near gas station

Police search for suspect after man shot in leg - KCTV5 News

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man was shot in the leg near a gas station in Kansas City.

The shooting happened by 10:25 a.m. Tuesday near 35th Street and Prospect Avenue. The man who was shot had taken money out of an ATM and one of the other men demanded the cash.

Shots rang out and the man who withdrew the money was shot in the leg. The victim told police he would not prosecute, according to police. This came after police had taken two into custody and were looking for a third man.

One of the men taken into custody was found at a hospital.

