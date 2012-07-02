Officers shoot suspect three times

A suspect underwent surgery Monday night after he was shot in a hail of bullets by Kansas City police officers.

The man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot three times. Antonio M. Taylor, 28, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.



Police told reporters Monday night that officers were seeking a suspect wanted for violating his probation on a felony. Officers said they approached the suspect and a pursuit began.

Representatives for the Kansas City Police Department said the man opened fire, prompting them to return fire. A gun was found near where Taylor fell after he was shot.



No officers were injured.

This was reported at 5:54 p.m. at 23rd Street and Benton Boulevard.

The shooting happened near a small apartment building.

Police said a warrant had been issued for the man's arrest and officers received a tip that he was in the neighborhood. The man took off in a white pickup when two officers tried to arrest him.

"When he got to 23rd Street, he turned around with a handgun and shot at the officer. One of the officers shot back, striking the suspect three times," Darin Snapp, spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said.

The man was shot in the leg, in the midsection and the shoulder.

"He's known to be involved in drugs," Snapp said.

Once Taylor is released from the hospital, prosecutors are seeking a $250,000 bond.



