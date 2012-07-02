Family of Jesse Ross continue to search for missing son

The family of Jesse Ross continues to search for their missing son.

An event was held at Fun House Pizza in Raytown on Sunday to raise money for a trip to Chicago to look for him.

Jesse Ross went missing on a college trip in 2006 in Chicago. His family has been asking the same question since then, "What happened to our son."

"There were 1,000 kids that went to that conference. We need to know why only 999 of them came home. People don't just vanish, we need the answers," Ross' mother, Donna Ross, said.

Sunday's event raised money for the family to hold an all-day event at Six Flags in Chicago to keep Ross's story and the stories of all those who have gone missing in the public eye.

