Royals' Butler selected to American League All-Star team

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Billy Butler has been selected as a reserve on the American League team in 83rd All-Star Game at Kauffman Stadium.
The rosters for the All-Star game in Kansas City on July 10 were announced Sunday.
Slugger Josh Hamilton led seven Texas players chosen for the All-Star game, while three San Francisco Giants rallied in the final week of fan voting to claim starting spots.
Washington fastballer Stephen Strasburg and Mets knuckleballer R.A. Dickey also were among the 66 players chosen Sunday for the All-Star game.
Atlanta veteran Chipper Jones, who plans to retire after this season, and Nationals teen Bryce Harper were left off - for now, anyway. They are among five candidates for the last NL spot, with fans able to vote online through Thursday.
"I'm an old-timer, so I'd probably lean toward Chipper," NL manager Tony La Russa said on the TBS selection show.
Texas rookie pitcher Yu Darvish is among the AL choices for the final slot.
Hamilton drew a record total of more than 11 million votes to start in the AL outfield, along with Texas teammates Adrian Beltre at third base and Mike Napoli at catcher. A postseason star last year, Napoli has started only about half the time at that spot this year, but still easily outdistanced Minnesota's Joe Mauer.
Second baseman Ian Kinsler, shortstop Elvis Andrus, starter Matt Harrison and reliever Joe Nathan also made the AL roster from Texas. The two-time AL champion Rangers began the day with a major league-best 50 wins.
"There's so many All-Stars out there, and we have a whole team of them," AL manager Ron Washington of Texas told TBS.
Shortstop Derek Jeter, second baseman Robinson Cano and outfielder Curtis Granderson of the New York Yankees were chosen to start in the AL.
Catcher Buster Posey - the top NL vote-getter- outfielder Melky Cabrera and third baseman Pablo Sandoval from San Francisco overcame deficits to get starting spots. Giants ace Matt Cain, who pitched a perfect game in June, made the NL pitching staff.
Prince Fielder of Detroit will start at first base. He was the MVP of last year's All-Star game while playing in the NL for Milwaukee.
Few of the races for starting slots were close. Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp edged Milwaukee's Ryan Braun by 100,000 votes for the third spot in the NL outfield - Kemp, beaten out by Braun for the NL MVP award last year, is on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and looks doubtful to play.
Dickey, at 37, made his first All-Star team. He leads the majors with 12 wins and could become just the second knuckleballer to start an All-Star game. Dutch Leonard did it in 1943, STATS LLC said.
Strasburg is 9-3 with a 2.81 ERA and tops the majors in strikeouts for the NL East-leading Nationals. Last season at this time, he was working his way back to the big leagues while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
"It's going to be a tremendous experience, and it's a huge honor for me. It's amazing to think where I was a year ago, so it's great to see all the hard work has paid off, but it's not done," he said in Atlanta. "It's only the halfway point of the year. We've still got a long ways to go."
Angels outfielder Mike Trout, leading the majors in hitting at .360, was added as an AL reserve. The 20-year-old rookie drew more than 800,000 write-in votes.
MLB All-Star Game Starters
American League
C Mike Napoli, Texas
1B Prince Fielder, Detroit
2B Robinson Cano, New York
3B Adrian Beltre, Texas
SS Derek Jeter, New York
OF Josh Hamilton, Texas
OF Curtis Granderson, New York
OF Jose Bautista, Toronto
DH David Ortiz, Boston
National League
C Buster Posey, San Francisco
1B Joey Votto, Cincinnati
2B Dan Uggla, Atlanta
3B Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco
SS Rafael Furcal, St. Louis
OF Melky Cabrera, San Francisco
OF Matt Kemp, Los Angeles
OF Carlos Beltran, St. Louis
MLB All-Star Game Pitchers
American League
Matt Harrison, Texas
Joe Nathan, Texas
Felix Hernandez, Seattle
Ryan Cook, Oakland
Justin Verlander, Detroit
CC Sabathia, New York
C.J. Wilson, Los Angeles
Jered Weaver, Los Angeles
Jim Johnson, Baltimore
Chris Sale, Chicago
Chris Perez, Cleveland
Fernando Rodney, Tampa Bay
David Price, Tampa Bay
National League
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
Craig Kimbrel, Atlanta
Aroldis Chapman, Cincinnati
Gio Gonzalez, Washington
Stephen Strasburg, Washington
Cole Hamels, Philadelphia
Jonathan Papelbon, Philadelphia
Wade Miley, Arizona
R.A. Dickey, New York
Lance Lynn, St. Louis
Joel Hanrahan, Pittsburgh
Huston Street, San Diego
Matt Cain, San Francisco
MLB All-Star Game Reserves
American League
Adam Jones, Baltimore
Matt Wieters, Baltimore
Adam Dunn, Chicago
Paul Konerko, Chicago
Asdrubal Cabrera, Cleveland
Miguel Cabrera, Detroit
Billy Butler, Kansas City
Mike Trout, Los Angeles
Mark Trumbo, Los Angeles
Joe Mauer, Minnesota
Elvis Andrus, Texas
Ian Kinsler, Texas
National League
Starlin Castro, Chicago
Bryan Lahair, Chicago
Jay Bruce, Cincinnati
Carlos Gonzalez, Colorado
Jose Altuve, Arizona
Giancarlo Stanton, Miami
Ryan Braun, Milwaukee
David Wright, New York
Carlos Ruiz, Philadelphia
Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh
Yadier Molina, St. Louis
Ian Desmond, Washington
American and National League All-Star team managers Ron Washington and Tony La Russa, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced the candidates for the 2012 All-Star Game MLB.com Final Vote, a four-day online-only voting for the two remaining All-Star roster spots among the following 10 players:
American League
Jonathan Broxton, Kansas City - (A1)
Yu Darvish, Texas - (A2)
Ernesto Frieri, Los Angeles - (A3)
Jason Hammel, Baltimore - (A4)
Jake Peavy, Chicago - (A5)
National League
Michael Bourn, Atlanta - (N1)
David Freese, St. Louis - (N2)
Bryce Harper, Washington - (N3)
Aaron Hill, Arizona - (N4)
Chipper Jones, Atlanta - (N5)
Fans can cast their votes for the 2012 All-Star Game Final Vote until balloting concludes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winners, chosen by online fan voting totals, will be announced on Thursday after the voting ends.
In addition to the web, fans can use their mobile phones to cast votes via the mobile web at MLB.com/vote or via text message. To receive the 2012 All-Star Game MLB.com Final Vote, text the word "VOTE" to 89269. To vote for a specific player, fans can text the choice to 89269.
EXAMPLE: Text "A3" to vote for AL Player 3 or "N3" to vote for NL Player 3.
Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File: