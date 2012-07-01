1 injured after electrical explosion at GM assembly plant

One person was injured after an electrical explosion at General Motors Fairfax assembly plant.

Crews responded to General Motors Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City, KS, about 10:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of an electrical explosion.

Deputy Chief Craig Duke, a spokesman for the Kansas City, KS, Fire Department said a maintenance worker was on the roof working on an electrical substation breaker box when there was some type of explosion. Authorities said there was no fire reported.

Crews found a worker with burns on his upper torso. No other injuries were reported.

GM spokeswoman Lauren Indiveri Sitapelli says Monday that the injured man sustained significant burns, but she did not have his hospital condition.

She says the cause of the accident is under way and that work there was not affected because the plant is shut down until July 16 and running with a minimal staff.

She also says the blast caused only minor damage to the building.

