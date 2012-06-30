Shrimp and polenta with pork sausage

KCTV5's Iris Hermosillo visits a very popular brunch spot in Westport as she and chef/co-owner of The Boot talk about its connection to Westport Cafe, the popularity of brunch and one of their tasty items.



Ingredients:



2 Tablespoons olive oil

3 oz pork sausage

2 (8-12 count) fresh shrimp (tail removed, cut in half horizontally)

2 ounces Pomodoro sauce

4 ounces polenta

2 poached soft eggs

Place sauté pan over medium flame. Add 2 Tablespoons olive oil and add 3 ounces pork sausage. Cook until browned and then add shrimp. Cook for 1 minute and then add 2 ounces Pomodoro sauce. Cook until shrimp is finished and the serve over a bed of creamy polenta with 2 poached eggs on top.

Creamy Polenta:



1 cup polenta

4 cups whole milk

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme

1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary

½ Cup grated Pecorino Romano

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Place a large pot over a medium flame, and add the milk, thyme, and rosemary. Cook the milk until slow boil begins, and remove from the heat. Let milk and herbs steep for 10 minutes. Strain the milk (to remove herbs) into a new pot, and return to flame. Add polenta and stir with whisk until the mixture begins to thicken. Begin to add butter, and cheese while continuing to stir. Add salt and pepper to taste, and keep warm and covered with plastic until use.

Pomodoro:

2 (28 ounce) cans San Marzano crushed tomatoes

½ Cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons crushed red chili flakes

2 Tablespoons fresh basil

¼ Cup Pecorino Romano

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 Tablespoon Salt

1 teaspoon sugar

Place a large stock pot over a small flame. Add crushed tomatoes and salt, and cook for 20 minutes until the tomatoes have broken down, stirring constantly. Remove the heat from the tomatoes and set aside. Place a small saucepot over a small flame and add olive oil, chili flakes, and fresh basil. Cook the oil until you hear the basil begin to crack, and remove from flame. Let sit for 15 minutes, and then strain the chili flakes and basil, reserving the infused oil. Add the oil to the tomatoes and place the pot back onto a small flame. Stir until oil is incorporated, and then add sugar, butter, cheese and additional salt to taste.

Pork Sausage:

1 pound ground pork shoulder

1 egg

2 minced hot cherry peppers

2 Tablespoons picking brine from cherry peppers

1 cup bread crumbs

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Place all ingredients in a cold, large bowl, and mix until well combined.

