Police ID man's body found in pond

On Saturday about 8:50 a.m., officers and medical crews were called to the area of Langsford Road and MO Highway 291 on the report of a man's body in the water.

When officers arrived, they found the body in the south end of a storm-water retention pond located east of Langsford Road and NE Rice Road, behind a Hy-Vee.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Brett M. Rodman of Grain Valley, MO.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's office was called to the scene and they removed the body from the water.

The initial investigation shows no signs of foul play and police said Tuesday their investigation continues to agree with that finding.

Detectives also found items left on the bank that indicated Rodman was spending time on the bank of the pond.

