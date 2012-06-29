Child pulled from Overland Park pool dies

Police said the young boy pulled from the murky water of an Overland Park pool almost a week ago has died.



Paramedics rushed to the aid of the young boy after he disappeared into the pool at the Four Winds Apartment Complex at 80th and Perry streets last Friday night. Paramedics responded to the scene at about 8:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department said they believe the boy was under water for 10 minutes before his father pulled him from the pool and started performing CPR before first responders arrived.

"The family's saying they didn't see inside the pool due to the color of the pool. That could have given obstruction to that view so they weren't able to see him. When the other person jumped in the pool, they felt something around their feet and that's when they realized there was a person in the pool at the bottom," said a spokesperson for the police department.



The boy, who is 6 years old, was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the family had come to the pool and the boy had gone missing for at least 10 minutes. Officials said this is a very sad reminder that it's very important this time of year to practice extreme caution while at the pool.

Police are not releasing the boy's identity and said they are continuing to investigate.



