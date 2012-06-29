Crews on scene of possible drowning - KCTV5 News

UPDATE

Police identify man who died after pulled from Overland Park pool

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Photo Courtesy: KCTV5 Photographer Rob Rhodes Photo Courtesy: KCTV5 Photographer Rob Rhodes
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The man pulled from a hotel pool Friday evening has died.

Authorities identified the man as Chinubhai Mathurdas Patel, 51, from Ahmedabad, India.

Johnson County Med-Act confirmed they responded to a call at the Econo Lodge hotel, located at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster. Emergency crews were called to the hotel's pool about 5:40 p.m. after someone reported finding a man at the bottom of the pool.

Patel was pulled from the pool and paramedics started CPR before he was pronounced dead.

Police are calling this a possible drowning - an exact cause of death will not be known until a full medical examiner's report is complete.

Patel was staying at the hotel and was apparently at the pool by himself.

