Police identify man who died after pulled from Overland Park pool

The man pulled from a hotel pool Friday evening has died.

Authorities identified the man as Chinubhai Mathurdas Patel, 51, from Ahmedabad, India.

Johnson County Med-Act confirmed they responded to a call at the Econo Lodge hotel, located at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster. Emergency crews were called to the hotel's pool about 5:40 p.m. after someone reported finding a man at the bottom of the pool.

Patel was pulled from the pool and paramedics started CPR before he was pronounced dead.

Police are calling this a possible drowning - an exact cause of death will not be known until a full medical examiner's report is complete.



Patel was staying at the hotel and was apparently at the pool by himself.



