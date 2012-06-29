Win movie passes to see the Amazing Spider-Man

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie The Amazing Spider-Man.



Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by entering a code. We will have two passes for 40 winners and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The screening will presented in IMAX 3D.



One of the world's most popular characters is back on the big screen as a new chapter in the Spider-Man legacy is revealed in The Amazing Spider-Man™. Focusing on an untold story that tells a different side of the Peter Parker story, the new film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, with Martin Sheen and Sally Field. The film is directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Alvin Sargent and Steve Kloves from a story by James Vanderbilt, based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are producing the film in association with Marvel Entertainment for Columbia Pictures, which will open in theaters everywhere in 3D on July 3, 2012.

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary

This film has been Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence.

To claim your passes, click here and enter the code KCTVHPPU

For mobile phone users, go to www.gofobo.com/rsvp.

The Screening Info:

Monday, July 2



7:30 p.m.



AMC Barrywoods 24



Kansas City, Mo.



Release date: Opens in theaters on Tuesday, July 3.



If you have trouble downloading your passes, please contact the Gofobo Customer Service Support, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Phone: (866) 372-0272

Email: support@gofobo.com

