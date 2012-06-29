Police searching for Raytown bank robber

A Raytown bank was robbed Friday morning, a spokesman for the FBI said.

The U.S. Bank was robbed at 10:20 a.m. The bank is at 9603 Gregory Blvd.

Two men robbed the bank. One man demanded money from a teller while a second man waited in line.

The teller gave the man cash. The FBI isn't saying how much money was given.

That man escaped but the second man was arrested. No weapons were displayed.



Five bank robberies have been reported in the past six days. The FBI is not saying yet whether investigators believe any of them are connected or not.

