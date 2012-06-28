Homes evacuated after Independence fire spews chemicals in air

Some homes near an Independence manufacturing company were evacuated Thursday night after a two-alarm fire broke out.

No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported, Independence Fire Department officials said.

Because the building housed dangerous chemicals, the evacuations were ordered. In addition, Independence authorities alerted Kansas City police that the thick plume of smoke could be carrying dangerous chemicals.

The fire is at 11th Street and Hardy Avenue just north of Truman Road. It was reported at 7:47 p.m. The fire was under control by 10 p.m., but firefighters remained on the scene throughout the overnight hours.

Some residents reported hearing a boom, but fire officials declined to speculate on the cause.



KCTV5 viewer Phyllis Camp said she believed the fire was at the Detray Plating Works building. Independence fire officials said they were in defensive mode and did not immediately know the name of the company.

Because of low-water pressure and the scorching temperatures, additional firefighters were called to the scene.

The factory has been at that location for decades, neighbors told KCTV5.



