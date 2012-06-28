Mechanical issue forces Army helicopter to land in Independence - KCTV5 News

Mechanical issue forces Missouri National Guard helicopter to land in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Customers at stores and restaurants in Independence were startled Thursday afternoon when a Missouri Army National Guard helicopter landed near a Red Lobster parking lot.

Residents contacted KCTV5 about the landing.

Tom Gentry, spokesman for the Independence Police Department, said the helicopter set down at Noland Road and 44th Street. This is just north of Interstate 70.

The helicopter experienced a hydraulic problem.

Gentry said no one was injured.

In a statement, the National Guard said the AH-64D Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during a routine training flight.

The helicopter is based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster.

