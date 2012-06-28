1 killed, 1 critical after shooting outside south Kansas City YMCA

One person has died after a shooting outside a south Kansas City YMCA and a second person is hospitalized with critical injuries.

Sgt. Stacey Graves, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said the shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Red Bridge YMCA Family at 11300 Holmes Rd.

Two people were transported by private vehicle to area hospitals, authorities said. One person later died. The second person is expected to survive.

Police are interviewing numerous witnesses, including children. Initial statements indicate that the two people were in separate cars and began to shoot each other.

The two men apparently began shooting at each other and pulled into the parking lot.



Mary Burns, spokeswoman for the YMCA, said the nonprofit organization is attempting to gather more information about the shooting, which she said "was outside in the far end of the parking lot."

YMCA officials assured that the facility, which was packed with families enjoying the pool, is safe.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.