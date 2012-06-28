Heat claims lives of baby, 2 men - KCTV5 News

Heat claims lives of baby, 2 men

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The intense heat wave gripping the Kansas City area this month has claimed its first victims.

The Kansas City Health Department reported the deaths of two people, including a child.

The baby boy was born in 2011. The man was born in 1952.

Friday, the health department said they were investigating a third possible heat-related death. The third case involved a man born in 1943.

State law prohibits the health department from releasing exact ages of the heat victims or the circumstances other than to say they are believed to be heat related.

Both deaths are under investigation by the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office.

