University of Missouri-Kansas City professor Allen Rostron teaches and writes in the areas of constitutional law, tort law, products liability, and conflict of laws. (Photo courtesy of UMKC)

The Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act. What does this mean to me?

University of Missouri-Kansas City professor Allen Rostron joined KCTV5.com for a live chat after the Supreme Court upheld most of the individual insurance requirement at the heart of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

Allen Rostron joined the faculty at UMKC in 2003.



Before becoming a teacher, Rostron worked in Washington, D.C., as a Senior Staff Attorney at the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, where he was part of a nationwide litigation effort that included lawsuits brought against gun manufacturers by several dozen major cities and counties. Rostron began his career working as a law clerk for Judge Thomas S. Ellis III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and then as a litigation associate at the Cravath Swaine & Moore law firm in New York City.

Professor Rostron's research and writing has had a significant impact on several areas of law. The Supreme Court of Wisconsin relied on one of his articles in a decision in which it became the first court in the nation to impose proportional or "market share" liability on manufacturers of lead paint. In another article, Professor Rostron suggested a new approach to regulation of high-powered sniper rifles, and that approach was subsequently enacted into law in the District of Columbia and incorporated into proposed federal legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate.

