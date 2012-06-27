Daughter faces charges of fatally shooting father inside Lafayette County home

A 60-year-old Wellington man was fatally shot inside his home Wednesday afternoon, and his daughter is facing charges in his murder.



The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said Colby Sue Weathers was charged Thursday with murder in the first-degree in connection with the shooting death of her father, Tex. C. Delana.



The 38-year-old woman in custody also lived inside the residence on Highway 131 in Wellington.



"You're shocked to see an ambulance go down the road or a fire truck. But a murder?" neighbor Connie Kraft said.

Shock and disbelief described the sentiments of Wellington residents who watched a crime scene investigation take place in their small town.

"A town of 800 people, everybody knows everybody, so it is pretty devastating," Kraft said.

Kraft said she knew the victim and the suspect in the alleged murder. Kraft's children played with the kids of the deceased.

"We were next door neighbors for years, and they never got out of the house," she said.

Investigators say the shooting happened about noon Wednesday. Neighbors said Delana was shot by Weathers.



"It is sad. She had her whole life ahead of her," Kraft said.

Police spent hours processing the house where the shooting happened as news of the shooting spread throughout the town. Neighbors say this crime will be a topic of discussion for many years to come.

"It is a very quiet community. This is probably the most newsworthy thing that happened in a matter of months," neighbor Rex Ryan said.

Weathers is in custody at the Lafayette County Jail and is being held on a $750,000 bond.



