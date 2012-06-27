5 injured after car slams into hair salon near Gregory, Prospect

Five people, including three children, were injured after a crash that sent a car into a hair salon Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened about 7:30 a.m. near East Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police say a minivan was heading south on Prospect Ave. when it collided with a car that was headed west on Gregory Blvd. The car slammed into Talkin' Headz hair salon and sustained significant damage.

A 2-year-old twin, inside the minivan, was thrown from vehicle after the accident. Another child, 4, was inside the van. Accident investigators said the three children and drivers of the vehicles suffered minor injuries. They were all transported to area hospitals.

