5 injured after car slams into hair salon near Gregory, Prospect - KCTV5 News

5 injured after car slams into hair salon near Gregory, Prospect

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Five people, including three children, were injured after a crash that sent a car into a hair salon Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened about 7:30 a.m. near East Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police say a minivan was heading south on Prospect Ave. when it collided with a car that was headed west on Gregory Blvd.  The car slammed into Talkin' Headz hair salon and sustained significant damage.

A 2-year-old twin, inside the minivan, was thrown from vehicle after the accident.  Another child, 4, was inside the van.  Accident investigators said the three children and drivers of the vehicles suffered minor injuries. They were all transported to area hospitals.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.