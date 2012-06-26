Father competent for trial in bound children case

A judge has found an Illinois man competent to stand trial on charges filed after two of his children were found bound and blindfolded in a Walmart parking lot.

During a hearing Tuesday, District Judge Paula Martin ruled 52-year-old Aldolfo Gomez of Northlake, Ill., could stand trial on multiple counts of child abuse and aggravated child endangerment.

He and his wife, Deborah Gomez, were charged after their 5- and 7-year-old children were found bound on June 13 in Lawrence.

Three other children, ages 12, 13 and 15, were inside the family's vehicle but were not restrained.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Gomez also dropped a request to represent himself. He told the judge he and attorney Elbridge Griffy had reconciled after a disagreement.



The children are in protective custody.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.