Father competent for trial in bound children case - KCTV5 News

Father competent for trial in bound children case

Posted: Updated:
Deborah and Aldolfo Gomez Deborah and Aldolfo Gomez
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -

A judge has found an Illinois man competent to stand trial on charges filed after two of his children were found bound and blindfolded in a Walmart parking lot.

During a hearing Tuesday, District Judge Paula Martin ruled 52-year-old Aldolfo Gomez of Northlake, Ill., could stand trial on multiple counts of child abuse and aggravated child endangerment.

He and his wife, Deborah Gomez, were charged after their 5- and 7-year-old children were found bound on June 13 in Lawrence.

Three other children, ages 12, 13 and 15, were inside the family's vehicle but were not restrained.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Gomez also dropped a request to represent himself. He told the judge he and attorney Elbridge Griffy had reconciled after a disagreement.

The children are in protective custody.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More News

sidebar: Lawrence Walmart children

Updated:

Stories:2 arrested after customer sees children bound in Walmart parking lot More>>

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.