Wanted: Vicente Nieto

Vicente Nieto is wanted on a Johnson County, KS, warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and promoting obscenity.

The original offense occurred in early 2012 in Overland Park and involved the sexual assault of a girl under 14 years of age.

Nieto's last known address was in the area of West 79th and Grant streets in Overland Park, but his current location is unknown.

Nieto was previously featured last February as a most wanted sex offender fugitive, but has not been located. He is not currently a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.