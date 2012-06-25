Kayakers find hand along Little Blue River in Eastern Jackson County

Two kayakers found human remains Monday afternoon near the Little Blue Trace Trail in eastern Jackson County.

The two men were in the Little Blue River in a canoe when they spotted what appears to be a human hand.

The discovery was made about 3 p.m.

Independence Police Department spokesman Tom Gentry said the skeletal hand was intact and found in the river bed. He said lack of rain and the drop in the water level led to the discovery.

"If you're on that trail you cannot see it. A lot of weeds and obstruction in the water where trees and debris have piled up," he said.



Gentry declined to discuss the age of the bones.



The remains of a missing woman were found under similar circumstances in 2007. Fishermen found the remains of Summer Shipp on the Little Blue Trace Trail just several miles north of the location of Monday's discovery.

Independence police are investigating. The Little Blue Trace Trail is owned by Jackson County and is popular with bikers, walkers and joggers.

The location is north of Interstate 70 near R.D. Mize and Necessary roads. It is not on the actual county-owned trail.



