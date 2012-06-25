Cooling centers open to beat the heat

With temperatures in the Kansas City area expected to hit the 90s this week, some cities and counties are offering air-conditioned facilities where people can get away from the heat.

Wyandotte County libraries:

Argentine Branch

2800 Metropolitan

8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Main Branch

625 Minnesota Avenue

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Wyandotte West Branch

1737 North 82 Street

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Turner Community Library

831 South 55 Street

Noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday

10 a.m. till 2 p.m., Saturday

Closed on Sunday

All Johnson County libraries

Kansas City, Kan.

Salvation Army KCK

6723 State Ave.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. including weekends when excessive heat warning in effect. Cold drinks and snacks provided.

Blue Springs

Vesper Hall Senior Center

400 N.W. Vesper Road

816-228-0181

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Buckner

Buckner Senior Center

611 E. Sibley

816-650-4018

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Grandview

Booth Manor Senior Center

611 E. 129th St.

816-966-8300

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Salvation Army

6111 E. 129th St.

816-966-8300

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Independence

Fairmont Community Center

608 S. Ash

816-254-8334

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Palmer Center

218-A N. Pleasant

816-325-6200

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Roger T. Sermon Community Center

201 N. Dodgion

816-325-7370

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Salvation Army

14700 E. Truman Rd.

816-252-3200

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Cold drinks and snacks available.

Lee's Summit

Mid-Continent Public Library

1000 NW Colbern Road

Mid-Continent Public Library

150 NW Oldham Parkway

Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation facilities

Gamber Center

4 SE Independence Ave.

Legacy Park Community Center

901 NE Bluestem Drive

Harris Park Community Center

110 SE Blue Parkway.

VFW Post 5789

329 SE Douglas

816-525-5789

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday-Sunday

Restrooms and kitchen. Lunch is served.

Kansas City

Christ the King Senior Center

8510 Wornall

816-363-4888

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Don Bosco Senior Center

580 Campbell

816-421-3160

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Guadalupe Center

1015 Avenida Cesar Chavez

816-421-1015

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Hillcrest Community Center

10401 Hillcrest Rd.

816-784-7000

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Free showers, ice machine and computers available.

Holy Cross Church Senior Center

5106 St. John Ave.

816-231-8864

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Mohart Multipurpose Center

3200 Wayne Ave.

816-784-4511

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

St. Therese Little Flower Community Center

5814 Euclid Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64130

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday

Salvation Army Bellefontaine

3013 E. Ninth St.

816-483-8484

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Cold drinks and snacks available.

Salvation Army Blue Valley

6618 E. Truman Rd.

816-241-6488

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Cold drinks and snacks available.

Salvation Army Westport

500 W. 39th St.

816-753-6040

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Cold drinks and snacks available.

Salvation Army Oak Trafficway

5306 N. Oak Trafficway

8 a.m. until 5 p.m. including weekends when excessive heat warning is in effect.

Oak Grove Senior Center

1901 Broadway

816-690-8462

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Clay County

Salvation Army Northland

4300 N.E. Parvin Rd.

816-452-5663

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Cold drinks and snacks available.

Platte County

Line Creek Community Center

5940 N.W. Waukomis Dr.

816-513-0760

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Olathe

Salvation Army Olathe

420 E. Santa Fe Drive

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when excessive heat warning in effect

Cold drinks and snacks available.

Greater Kansas City YMCAs

All YMCA locations are open. You must bring a photo ID.

For a list of cooling centers in the Kansas City metro area call the United Way at 211.

A list of cooling centers in Missouri is also available by visiting the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website, click here to access. Just insert your zip code and a list of cooling center sites and addresses near you will be listed on the screen.