Cooling centers open to beat the heat - KCTV5 News

Cooling centers open to beat the heat

Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

With temperatures in the Kansas City area expected to hit the 90s this week, some cities and counties are offering air-conditioned facilities where people can get away from the heat.

Wyandotte County libraries:

Argentine Branch
2800 Metropolitan
8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Main Branch
625 Minnesota Avenue
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Wyandotte West Branch
1737 North 82 Street
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Turner Community Library
831 South 55 Street
Noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday
10 a.m. till 2 p.m., Saturday
Closed on Sunday

All Johnson County libraries

Kansas City, Kan.

Salvation Army KCK
6723 State Ave.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. including weekends when excessive heat warning in effect. Cold drinks and snacks provided. 

Blue Springs

Vesper Hall Senior Center
400 N.W. Vesper Road
816-228-0181
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Buckner

Buckner Senior Center
611 E. Sibley
816-650-4018
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Grandview

Booth Manor Senior Center
611 E. 129th St.
816-966-8300
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Salvation Army
6111 E. 129th St.
816-966-8300
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Independence

Fairmont Community Center
608 S. Ash
816-254-8334
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Palmer Center
218-A N. Pleasant
816-325-6200
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Roger T. Sermon Community Center
201 N. Dodgion
816-325-7370
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Salvation Army
14700 E. Truman Rd.
816-252-3200
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Cold drinks and snacks available.

Lee's Summit

Mid-Continent Public Library
1000 NW Colbern Road

Mid-Continent Public Library
150 NW Oldham Parkway

Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation facilities
Gamber Center
4 SE Independence Ave.

Legacy Park Community Center
901 NE Bluestem Drive

Harris Park Community Center
110 SE Blue Parkway.

VFW Post 5789
329 SE Douglas
816-525-5789
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday-Sunday
Restrooms and kitchen. Lunch is served.

Kansas City

Christ the King Senior Center
8510 Wornall
816-363-4888
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Don Bosco Senior Center
580 Campbell
816-421-3160
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Guadalupe Center
1015 Avenida Cesar Chavez
816-421-1015
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Hillcrest Community Center

10401 Hillcrest Rd.
816-784-7000
7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Free showers, ice machine and computers available.

Holy Cross Church Senior Center
5106 St. John Ave.
816-231-8864
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Mohart Multipurpose Center
3200 Wayne Ave.
816-784-4511
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

St. Therese Little Flower Community Center
5814 Euclid Ave.
Kansas City, MO 64130
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday

Salvation Army Bellefontaine
3013 E. Ninth St.
816-483-8484
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Cold drinks and snacks available.

Salvation Army Blue Valley
6618 E. Truman Rd.
816-241-6488
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Cold drinks and snacks available.

Salvation Army Westport
500 W. 39th St.
816-753-6040
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Cold drinks and snacks available.

Salvation Army Oak Trafficway

5306 N. Oak Trafficway
8 a.m. until 5 p.m. including weekends when excessive heat warning is in effect.

Oak Grove Senior Center
1901 Broadway
816-690-8462
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Clay County

Salvation Army Northland
4300 N.E. Parvin Rd.
816-452-5663
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Cold drinks and snacks available.

Platte County

Line Creek Community Center

5940 N.W. Waukomis Dr.
816-513-0760
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday
7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Olathe

Salvation Army Olathe
420 E. Santa Fe Drive
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when excessive heat warning in effect
Cold drinks and snacks available.

Greater Kansas City YMCAs

All YMCA locations are open. You must bring a photo ID.

For a list of cooling centers in the Kansas City metro area call the United Way at 211.

A list of cooling centers in Missouri is also available by visiting the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website, click here to access.  Just insert your zip code and a list of cooling center sites and addresses near you will be listed on the screen.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.