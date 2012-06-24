Police identify woman’s body discovered by joggers near KC park

Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a woman's body was found in Kansas City.

Authorities identified the woman as Hazel Chinn, 57, of Kansas City, MO.



Authorities say joggers found Chinn's body about 20 feet off of Cliff Drive near Lexington Avenue about 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine how and why the body ended up there. Police said it is unclear how long the woman's body was there.

Detectives are interviewing neighbors at an apartment complex across the street from where the woman was found.

"We don't know a cause of death obviously just yet, but it is going to be investigated as a homicide," Capt. Steve Young said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.



