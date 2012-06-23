90-year-old woman finishes bucket list with skydiving

Skydiving always seemed like something Rosebud Gard wanted to try.

"I hope I got all the instructions right. I was worried - I didn't bring my hearing aid," Gard said.

For the past 20 years or so, Gard has been crossing things off her bucket list.

"I wanted to go on a hot air balloon. I got to do that on my 70th birthday. I wanted to go on a cruise. I wanted to parasail, I did that in 1995," she said before skydiving Saturday morning. "I'm really excited, I'm not scared a bit, haven't got sense enough I guess."

Saturday, Gard at 90 years young, finally got to the end of her list - she jumped out of an airplane.

"This is my last bucket list. I got to do everything else. That's what I wanted to do on my 90th birthday," she said.

As friends and family watched from the safety of the ground, they knew she was finally living her dream.

"We're so thrilled for her. We're excited, we're happy…and she's down," Hazel Brown said.

But just because Gard's done with her list doesn't mean she'll stop looking for adventure.

"You know when we were kids in school, as they asked you what you wanted to come back as, I wanted to come back as a bird," she said shortly after landing.

