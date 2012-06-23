1 in critical condition after double shooting in KCK

Police are investigating a double shooting in Kansas City, KS, Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. on North Fourth Street near Parallel Avenue.

Police said one victim is in critical condition, and the other suffered minor injuries.

There is no word at this time about a suspect description or what events lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

