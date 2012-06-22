Jackson County's top court administrator resigns

The top administrator for the Jackson County courts has turned in her resignation after concerns were raised about the spending of court funds.

Tuesday, about a month after KCTV5 originally reported on the investigation, the Jackson County Judicial Circuit Court released a statement saying they accepted Teresa York's resignation as court administrator.



York has been on administrative leave with pay since June 4.



In a four-paragraph statement issued Friday afternoon, Presiding Judge Charles Atwell and other judges acknowledged recent "concerns regarding the expenditure of court funds."

As a result, "outside professionals have been employed to investigate these concerns." The court hopes to resolve the issue quickly.

"For ethical and legal reasons, further comment from the court at this time regarding this internal investigation would be inappropriate."

York oversaw all the administration functions of the court, including the budget and the circuit court clerks.

York joined the court on March 19, 1984. She became the court administrator on Aug. 9, 2003. Her salary is $109,262.

York could not be reached for comment Friday.



Here is the court's statement in its entirety.

In the recent past, the Presiding Judge and the Court en banc have learned of concerns regarding the expenditures of Court funds. Outside professionals have been employed to investigate these concerns.

The Circuit Court Administrator has taken administrative leave as of June 4, 2012.

The Court is actively reviewing the facts in order to resolve any issues as soon as possible.

For ethical and legal reasons, further comment from the Court at this time regarding this internal investigation would be inappropriate.

The court said they have appointed an interim court administrator who will take the position on Monday, July 16. Jeff Eisenbeis is currently the deputy court administrator of Family Court Services and has worked in management positions with the court for 14 years, according to their statement.



KCTV5 first broke the news about the investigation. To read previous coverage, click here.

