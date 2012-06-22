5 injured in school bus collision, ambulances on scene of ATA crash

At least five have been injured in separate bus crashes Friday morning.

A school bus and a white car collided at The Paseo and Armour about 11 a.m. Friday. The driver of the bus, which did not have any students on board, was rushed to the hospital.

An adult and three children in the car were also rushed to the hospital. The bus was traveling south on The Paseo while the car was heading east on Armour.

The collision was so violent that the bus was spun around.

Less than an hour later, several ambulances were ordered to rush to the scene of a crash involving an ATA bus. That crash is at Armour and Troost Avenue, which is about two blocks from the first wreck.

Refresh this page for updates and watch KCTV5 News at noon.



